Madhya Pradesh: Three women thrash lady in Lal Ghati market of Agar town, accuse her of threatening, extorting money

Meanwhile, revealing the actual reason behind the clash, shop owner Amjad claimed that the woman was allegedly trying to extort money from him and threatening him with framing in a criminal case if he did not fulfill her demands.

Amjad who submitted an application at Kotwali police against a woman claimed that a couple of days back, a woman came to his shop with a DVD player for repair. Amjad claimed that he doesn’t know anything about her and yesterday when he asked for repairing charges, a woman started making excuses. She started harassing the shop owner and threatened him.

When Amjad’s family members came to know about the entire incident, they rushed to the shop. Women of his family tried to convince her to pay to repair charge but in a vain. Failing to resolve the issue, three of the family members of Amjad entered into a brawl with the woman. They first dragged her to the road grabbing her by the hair and started bashing her. Failing to resist, the woman fled from the spot.

Some of the shoppers in the market accused women of blackmailing and threatening them. They claimed that fearing police action and social humiliation, they opted to keep silent so far. Meanwhile, search for the woman going on.