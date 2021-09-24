Madhya Pradesh: Three women posing as customers steal from shop in Sarafa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three women posing as customers reached a shop in the Sarafa area and stole gold earrings worth lakhs from there on Friday.

The shop owner came to know about the theft when he found a box containing gold earrings missing from the counter. He also searched for the women in the area but he could not find them.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. The police have registered a case against unidentified women and started a search for them.

Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the incident took place at Mayuri Jewellers in Bada Sarafa area at around 1.30 pm. The shop owner Dharmendra Verma lodged a complaint that three women wearing sarees reached the shop and they told the employees to show them earrings. The employees started showing them earrings and other jewellery when one of the women stole a box containing earrings weighing around 40 grams from the counter. Later, they left the shop without buying earrings.

One of the employees came to know about the incident when he checked the boxes and found one missing from the counter. Later, the shop owner checked the CCTV of the counter and found one of the women stealing the box from the counter and giving it to another woman, who hid it inside her saree. After that, the woman left the shop.

After registering a case, the police searched the accused woman in the market and examined many CCTVs of the market. The women were seen till the Rajwada from where they fled in an auto-rickshaw. The police are trying to identify them.

