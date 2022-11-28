Madhya Pradesh: Thrashed by father, 16-year-old boy hangs self

Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy, hailing from Dhar's Himmatgarh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. He was identified as Arjun, son of Shekhar. His body was found hanging from tree near his home. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that Arjun’s father Shekhar was a liquor addict. He often returned in an inebriated condition and used to beat Arjun and his mother over petty issues. Even on Sunday night Shekhar had an argument with his wife Medibai and after which he had thrashed his wife and son. Locals claimed that Arjun used to handle the entire work of the house. Despite this, the father was pestering him for money. This could have led to Arjun’s suicide.

Arjun’s sister was the first to locate the body. She said that Arjun was at home till 8am and looked perfectly normal. Meanwhile, after getting the information police team rushed to the spot and prepared panchnama. They sent the body for the post-mortem and launched an investigation.