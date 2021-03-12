Madhya Pradesh: The leopard suffered dehydration, could have lost its life if not rescued in time, claims city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav

Indore: After two days of terror, frustration and fear, the leopard rescued from Limbodi in the biggest rescue operation conducted for 26 hours, finally took a sigh of relief on Friday. The leopard seen on rage on Thursday was actually just scared and upset, as it was suffering from severe dehydration.

It could have lost its life if it was not rescued in time, said city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav. He added that the leopard is a young adult aged 5 year old.

“It's a male leopard, which has been hungry, scared and thirsty for far too long,” Yadav said. He added that the leopard is doing okay and seems well.

“We should keep him in captivity for a couple of days, at least until he is able to eat properly and be healthy enough to survive in the wild,” Yadav said.

The leopard was first spotted on Wednesday at the New Ranibagh farm house and was finally caught on Thursday.

The leopard bit and injured three people local people including a woman, child and a guard. Further, it bit and injured three rescue officials before it was finally trapped by city zoo and forest department rescue team.