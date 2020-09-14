Madhya Pradesh: Supplementary exams of High School and Higher Secondary conducted by MPBSE

Indore: Students, who failed to clear class 12 Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) for the academic year 2019-20, appeared for supplementary examination on Monday.

As per board records, there were 13,440 students in Indore division who had received supplementary. Out of this, 6,139 were girls and 7,301 were boys.

All subjects of class 12, i.e. Higher Secondary School Supplementary Exams were conducted on Monday. The high school supplementary examination, i.e. for class 10 students will be held from September 15 to September 22, 2020 from 9 am to 12 pm.

The highest number of students, i.e. 3,919 attempted supplementary exam for science stream. Out of this, the majority were boys (2,116). About 1,803 attempted science supplementary exam in Indore division.

As per records, 3,809 students including 2,175 girls and 1,634 boys attempted Humanities supplementary exams.

In commerce stream, there were 3,673 total students attempting supplementary board exams. Out of this, 2,350 were boys and 1,323 were girls.

In agriculture stream, there were 1,789 students with 1,200 boys and 589 girls. Three girls of fine art also attempted the supplementary exam. In home science, 246 girls and a boy attempted the exam.

After attempting English exam Seema Siddhi said, “The paper was okay, but I am not really sure what will the result turn out to be. I slipped up in the main exams because I could not concentrate.”

Another student Hari Sharma said, “I attempted Physics exam and it was kind of tough, so I hope I at least clear it.”