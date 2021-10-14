Madhya Pradesh: Superfast special Vadodara -Jhansi weekly train to clear festive rush

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway on Wednesday announced running of a superfast special weekly train between Vadodara -Jhansi to clear the rush of passengers during ensuing festivals which will pass through Ratlam rail division.

According to railway information today, train No 9177 Vadodara to Jhansi superfast special train will start running from October 23 while train No 9178 Jhansi to Vadodara will start running from October 24.

According to railway press release, train No 9177 Vadodara to Jhansi superfast special weekly train will run on every Saturday from Vadodara at 9.15 AM which will reach Dahod railway station at 11.22 AM,Ratlam railway station at 12.55 PM, Nagda 1.55 PM so as to reach Jhansi at 4.30 AM on Sunday.

Train No 9178 Jhansi to Vadodara superfast special weekly train will run on every Sunday from Jhansi at 7.10AM which will reach Nagda railway station at 9.40PM,Ratlam railway station at 10.35 PM ,Dahod railway station at 12.13 AM (Monday ) and will reach Vadodara at 2.30AM ( Monday)

Stopaages of the Vadodara-Jhansi superfast special weekly train will be at Godhra,Dahod,Ratlam, Nagda, Kota,Sawai Madhopur,Gangapur City,Hindon city, Bayana,Agra cantt and Gwalior railway stations. Superfast special weekly train between Vadodara-Jhansi will be run with special fare and will have composition of one first AC, two second AC,four third AC, eight sleeper and four second sitting coaches. Passengers will have to follow covid related protocol and SOP, it is further informed.

