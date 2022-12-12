Madhya Pradesh: Students display talents at Science camp in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Four-day science camp organised under Vigyan Jyoti program at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur concluded on Sunday. Anjana Tomar Principal Tirla Dhar was the chief guest at the exhibition. Principal Mr. OP Sharma Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur and Tomar appreciated the models made by the children .

In the second session, the students of classes 9 and 10 participated in the science quiz program. Dr Yogendra Singh, Principal of Polytechnic College, Sagar delivered a lecture on physics and daily life. After that the measures to prevent cybercrime were explained to the students through a film. In the end, under the chairmanship of Dr Deepti Tomar MD Anesthetist, the girl students participated in the seminar, the topic of which was the role of women in the field of science.

ON the concluding day of the camp, senior teachers Anshu Singh and MK Jatav also praised and encouraged the children

