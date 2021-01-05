Madhya Pradesh: Stopped from playing mobile game, 12-year-old in Sagar kills self

A 12-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself after his father took away his mobile phone over his addiction to a game in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The Class four student committed suicide at his home in Dhana village, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Monday, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said.

According to the boy's parents, he was addicted to playing a game called Free Fire, for which he was reprimanded, the official said.

The boy's father Sitaram Patel, who is a street food vendor, confiscated the phone on Monday in an attempt to stop him from playing the game, Dhana police post in-charge Neeraj Jain said.

The child used a towel to hang himself in a room at his home, while his mother was cooking in another room, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the ASP said.

Meanwhile, the boy's father appealed that the government should ban such games.

"My child got depressed whenever we stopped him from playing the game. I don't want such an incident to happen again. I request the government to ban such games," Patel said.