 Madhya Pradesh: Stern Action Demanded Against BJP MLA
A memorandum was submitted to the joint collector addressing the Governor demanding a stern action against Pravesh Shukla.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of district president of Ratlam Rural Tribal Congress Committee Bherulal Gamad, a memorandum was submitted to the joint collector addressing the Governor demanding a stern action against Pravesh Shukla. It was said in the memorandum that an atmosphere of fear and terror was created in the tribal community by the viral video of BJP worker Pravesh Shukla urinating on a tribal youth by BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla of Sidhi Assembly Constituency, but the administration only registered case against the accused under relevant Section of the SC/ST Act.

article-image
