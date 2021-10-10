Madhya Pradesh: State vaccination officer praises voucher system of Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Reviewing vaccination programme, state vaccination officer Dr.Santosh Shukla said that two jabs of vaccine were vital protection against Covid-19.

A team reached here to review vaccination programme and visit some of the health centers in villages. Team included Dr Santosh Shukla, deputy director Health services Ujjain division Dr M K Tiwari, Dr Sudhir Soni, Dr Ritesh Bajaj and UNNDP representative Dr Mandeep.

According to official information, the team held a review meeting at CMHO office after visiting some villages. Regular vaccination programme was also reviewed. State Vaccination Officer Dr Shukla said that mobile teams should achieve cent percent target of the first dose. He directed to identify permanent Covid -19 vaccination centre in the district for vaccination of children in future. He said that Government Medical College Hospital could be one of the permanent centres for Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Shukla appreciated the system of vaccine demand and supply on the basis of voucher introduced in Ratlam district and said that it would be replicated in the entire state. District Vaccination Officer Dr Varsha Kuril, DGO Dr G R Gaud, DPM Dr Azhar Ali and other officials were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:22 AM IST