Madhya Pradesh: State to develop green peas, veggie processing plant

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Anil Firozia met ex-MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and discussed the possiblility of establishing green peas and vegetable processing plant on Friday.

Farmers in tehsil produce green peas in large quantities and sell it in agriculture produce market outside of town. Former Janbhagidari committee president of University, Anil Chhajer also joined the meet.

Skekhawat asked Firozia to invite an industrialist for the initiative and assured that adequate government land is available to set-up industries at Faranakhedi, eight kilometers from Khachrod. Establishment of industries will open all avenues for the progress of tehsil, he added.

Firozia assured them of supporting the proposal. He appealed to the residents to step forward as government will provide the land for setting up industries. Firozia also assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the industrialists.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:58 PM IST