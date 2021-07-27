Madhya Pradesh: Special investigation team set up to investigate Khakharia spurious liquor incident

Meanwhile, Pipliyamandi police station situated on the Mhow-Neemuch highway become the centre of administration and police activities as Ratlam Range DIG Sushant Saxena, SP Siddarth Chaudhary, additional SP Amit Verma took a special meeting of the officers of the nearby police station, police force at Pipliya police station and conducted a search operation for illegal, spurious and poisonous liquor, dhaba-hotels and other places strictly.

Police arrested one Pintusingh in this connection and during police interrogation he informed that he used to get Rs 15 to 25 on per quarter. Police searching for other accused involved in the crime.

Congress demanding financial assistance

Outside the post-mortem room, the relatives of the deceased and Congress leaders staged protest and refused to accept the bodies without approval of financial aid. Additional collector RP Verma and additional SP Amit Verma rushed to the spot and assured to approve Rs 5,000 for the last rites and Rs 2 lakh each to the kin under Sambal Yojana.

Anil Sharma, Bhupendra Mahawar, Deepak Singh Chauhan, Baleshwar Patidar, Azhar Hayat Meo, Mukesh Mulasiya have alleged that illegal and spurious liquor is being sold openly at many places apart from contracts. This illegal business is going on in the entire area under the protection of politicians and police and excise, they said.