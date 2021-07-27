Madhya Pradesh: Special investigation team set up to investigate Khakharia spurious liquor incident

Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh home department has formed a three-member team to investigate the alleged spurious liquor incident at Khakharia village under Pipliyamandi police station in Mandsaur district.
Dr Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary (home department) will lead team, while JP Singh, additional director general (vigilance) and MS Sikarwar, inspector general of police (Railways), Bhopal will be the two other members.
Earlier, excise department transferred Mandsaur district excise officer CP Sanwale and attached to Ujjain. The additional charge has been given to Neemuch district excise officer till next update.
Meanwhile, Pipliyamandi police station situated on the Mhow-Neemuch highway become the centre of administration and police activities as Ratlam Range DIG Sushant Saxena, SP Siddarth Chaudhary, additional SP Amit Verma took a special meeting of the officers of the nearby police station, police force at Pipliya police station and conducted a search operation for illegal, spurious and poisonous liquor, dhaba-hotels and other places strictly.
Police arrested one Pintusingh in this connection and during police interrogation he informed that he used to get Rs 15 to 25 on per quarter. Police searching for other accused involved in the crime.
Congress demanding financial assistance
Outside the post-mortem room, the relatives of the deceased and Congress leaders staged protest and refused to accept the bodies without approval of financial aid. Additional collector RP Verma and additional SP Amit Verma rushed to the spot and assured to approve Rs 5,000 for the last rites and Rs 2 lakh each to the kin under Sambal Yojana.
Anil Sharma, Bhupendra Mahawar, Deepak Singh Chauhan, Baleshwar Patidar, Azhar Hayat Meo, Mukesh Mulasiya have alleged that illegal and spurious liquor is being sold openly at many places apart from contracts. This illegal business is going on in the entire area under the protection of politicians and police and excise, they said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)