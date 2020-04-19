Madhya Pradesh: Soon Coronavirus testing in Ratlam

Administration is all set to gain an advantage in the Fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The much awaited Real Time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) Machine has reached Ratlam Medical College (RMC).

Functioning of RT PCR will commence shortly. This will help in providing Covid-19 test reports on the same day.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap has expressed hopes that RT PCR machine will eliminate the need of sending sample of Covid-19 suspect to Indore or at any other place. With this machine the much needed requirement of early test report of Covid -19 will be fulfilled here, added Kashyap.

Meanwhile, RMC Dean Dr. Sanjay Dixit on Sunday confirmed that the RT PCR machine has been received at the RMC and work for its installation would be completed shortly. He said that doctors and Paramedical staff of RMC will go to AIIMS, Bhopal for getting training to technically perform the test and obtaining results.

Dean RMC also informed that RT PCR supplier’s representatives will be reaching for sending technical team to install it immediately. He said that technical appointments for the Covid-19 laboratory have already been completed.

Dr. Dixit said that first test run of the RT PCR will be sent to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or AIIMS Bhopal for the approval of the Covid-19 test carried at RMC here. After the test run is certified then routine test will commence immediately. On the capacity of RT PCR , he said that in three shifts the machine can carry out 120 tests per day. Dixit assured that RT PCR will make RMC more effectively equipped to fight against Covid-19.