Madhya Pradesh shocker: Guard robbed; wife and minor daughter raped by unidentified men

Burhanpur: In a shocking incident, about half-a-dozen unidentified, armed people robbed one security guard and raped his wife and minor daughter.

The incident took place under Shahpur police station limit in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the security guard along with his wife and daughter were present at his hut.

The victim in his complaint informed that on Saturday night, when he was present at his residence, about half-a-dozen armed men had barged into his hut and demanded money from him. Fearing some untoward incident, he himself had handed over Rs 2,500 to them.

However, as he tried to raise alarm for help, the accused tied him with a rope and dragged his wife and a daughter to a near-by field and outraged their modesty. After the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the Shahpura police station. Considering the sensitivity of the incident, Khargone range DIG Tilak Singh visited the spot and directed police team to arrest all the accused involved in the crime soon.

"The incident took place in Bodarli village on the border with Maharashtra. The accused also looted cash and a mobile phone from the house. Police teams have been sent to Buldhana and Jalgaon in the neighbouring state to nab the culprits," the DIG informed.

Shahpur police station in charge Sanjay Pathak said a case has been registered under sections 376 D (gang-rape), 347 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.