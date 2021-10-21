Madhya Pradesh: Second additional College-level Counselling round for college courses starts on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second additional college-level counselling for admission to traditional undergraduate and post-graduate courses will start on Thursday. The CLC will continue till October 30. Students who had not registered previously can do the needful online till October 28 and also get their documents verified. Those who had got themselves registered in the previous rounds do not have to register again.

The registered students will have to go and submit application to the college they want to take admission to between 10 am and 12 noon. On the same day, the admission list will be declared and the students will be required to pay the fees till 11 am the following day.

This year, a total of three rounds of counselling were done for admission to UG and PG courses. The first two rounds were online admission rounds and the third round was college-level counselling (CLC).

Initially, the late date for admission was September 30. The DHE had granted a fourth round of counselling for those who did not get admission in three rounds. This additional round’s deadline was October 10 which was extended to October 14.

After closure of admissions, the department of higher education (DHE) decided to provide one more chance to students to secure admission to traditional undergraduate and post-graduate courses. Information about this was given by higher education minister Mohan Yadav in a video message. Nearly 6.31 lakh students have already taken admission to colleges.

Registrations for 2nd CET counselling start

Fresh registrations for the second round of CET counselling started on Wednesday and will continue till October 23. All that students need to do is to log on to MPOnline portal and do online registration for the second round of CET counselling. Those who had already registered for the first round of counselling are not required to register again.

Fresh registrations are for those who took CET but did not register for the first round of counselling. CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the second round of counselling would be held from October 26 to October 29. He stated that, initially, all students from reserved category will be called for seats quota vacancies. “If quota seats remain vacant after counselling of reserved category candidates, the vacancies will be converted to other categories according to the state government’s policy,” he added.

Ahuja said that nearly 190 students allocated seats in the first round of counselling did not pay the fees for confirmation of admission. “Besides, nearly 420 seats remained unoccupied in the first round of counselling. If added, around 600 seats will be available for the second round of counseling,” he remarked.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:40 AM IST