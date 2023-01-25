Madhya Pradesh: SDM takes action against miscreants hindering Panchkoshi Yatra

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chauhan took action against anti-social elements hindering the religious process of Panchkoshi Yatra in Sardarpur. These people were acting as roadblocks in transferring water from Bheru Chowki Talab to Mahi River.

According to information, Panchkoshi Yatra is soon to be conducted in Sardarpur. Around 25k devotees from Malwa, Nimar and Gujarat will take part in the religious ceremony. A religious bath is also a part of the ceremony. But, Mahi River dried up due to climatic change, hence a decision to transfer water from Bheru Chowki Talab to Mahi river was taken by the administration.

SDM Chauhan instructed tehsildar Dinesh Sonaratiya and local irrigation department officials to open water canals from pond to river on Tuesday. However, on the same night, unknown miscreants closed the canal which failed to restore water in Mahi River. The accused also physically assaulted irrigation department employees. After this, SDM Chouhan instructed the officials to register a case against them and to transfer water within three days.

