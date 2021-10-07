Madhya Pradesh: Sankul principal molests woman teacher, booked

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A Sankul principal posted in Aaron has been booked for physically abusing a woman teacher her and using caste-based slur.

The sankul principal was pressurising the complainant to become a member of a company.

The the teacher had also raised the matter with the DEO, DPC, AJAX Employee Union and police station incharge of Aaron.

According to the information, a teacher living in Ward 1 of Aaron is posted as a primary teacher in Government Secondary School, Kherkhedi, Aaron.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the woman's husband had gone to the market with his children, alleged woman. The woman was alone in the house when the accused, Sankul principal Shyamsunder Sharma visited her. He started persuading her to join the Safe Soap Company, she added. Not just that, he also grabbed her hands and molested her alleged woman. The woman also accused him of using caste-based slurred.

Aaron Police has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections.

Sharma said that he had issued a notice to the teacher for being negligent in her work. So, her complaint is but an act of vengeance. He denied being associated with any such company.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:34 AM IST