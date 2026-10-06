Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers’ Strike Deepens Garbage Crisis In Mandsaur, Badnawar And Sitamau

MP Sanitation Workers’ Strike Deepens Garbage Crisis In Mandsaur, Badnawar And Sitamau | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers’ indefinite strike has left streets, lanes and residential areas covered with garbage, while stray dogs have added to residents’ difficulties. Workers began an indefinite strike after staging a gradual hunger strike at Gandhi Square and have remained away from duty for two days.

Locals reported that garbage collection vehicles have also stopped, leaving an estimated 80 to 100 tonnes of waste scattered across roads and streets.

Ward No. 19 residents have put up a hoarding at Ganpati Chowk warning people to beware of dogs. According to the report, 1,200 to 1,500 stray dogs roam the city, with residents alleging frequent attacks, particularly affecting children, elderly people and passersby.

The district hospital reportedly receives 10 to 12 dog bite patients daily for rabies injections. More than 1,600 cases were reported over six months, according to the report.

Municipal Corporation CMO Prem Kumar Suman said tenders have been issued for dog vaccination and sterilisation. He said a shelter home remains under consideration.

Regarding the sanitation strike, Suman and municipality president Ramadevi Gurjar said workers’ demands had been forwarded to the government and workers had been asked to resume duty.

Rashtriya Valmiki Sena leaders said workers submitted 15 demands and called for a statewide work stoppage. They warned that failure to address the demands could lead to an indefinite strike.

Locals also face inconvenience because sewerage-line work has left several roads and streets dug up. Two children have died following dog attacks in Bhanpura and Suwasra.

Sanitation workers begin indefinite strike

Badnawar: Sanitation workers of the municipal council began an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding the government address their eight demands.

On the first day, the workers took to the streets in a rally and began a sit-in at Ambedkar Square. The strike, launched across Madhya Pradesh, affected the town’s sanitation arrangements within a day.

The workers had submitted a memorandum to the administration recently, seeking job security and regularisation for employees who have been serving for several years.

They have also demanded regularisation for sanitation workers who have completed 10 years of service.

Other demands include appointment of family members in place of employees declared medically unfit, an end to the outsourcing system and payment of Rs 10 lakh on retirement.

They have sought Rs 50,000 and other assistance for families of muster-roll and regular employees who die during duty, along with compassionate appointments and Diwali bonus.

Garbage crisis deepens amid workers’ strike

Sitamau: Sanitation workers under the banner of Valmiki Sena took out a rally and launched a strike over their demands.

The workers later staged a sit-in at the municipal council premises, stating that they had submitted a five-point demand charter and would not resume work until their demands were accepted.

The strike affected garbage collection across the city, with heaps of waste reported at several locations.

Garbage was seen near the food zone at Indu Balodyan, causing inconvenience to customers, while waste also accumulated around the bus stand, Modi Mataji Darwaza and Suwasra Road. The workers said their demands remained unresolved.