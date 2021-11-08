Madhya Pradesh: RTE Allotment of schools on November 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), the second phase counselling process for online free admission for vacant seats in non-grant recognized non-government schools in the academic session 2020-21 will started from October 29.

Director State Education Centre Dhanraju S said that “After filling the seats by lottery in the first phase, the remaining vacant seats are to be allotted school through the second phase counselling.”

A time table has been issued for this. Allotment of school will be done on 10th November through online lottery by random selections.

The operator said that the registered applicants were allowed to update school choices in the second phase by lottery method from 29 October to 7 November 2021.

After allotment of the school, from 10th November to 15th November 2021, parents and/or guardians will be able to take admission in the allotted school by downloading the allotment letter.

Admission reporting will be recorded by the concerned private school through mobile app at the time of taking admission.

There is no option to apply for fresh applicants in the second round of counselling.

Applicants who have applied online for the session '2020-21' earlier and found eligible in the verification and have not taken admission in this session, only those applicants will be able to lock the application by changing the school's choice.

If a school has been closed due to covid-19 or any other circumstances and someone has been allotted in the first phase, then those applicants will also be able to lock the application by opting for the second phase in another school.

Guidelines have been issued to the collectors of all the districts in this regard.

List of Online Lotteries RTE will also be available on the portal. Along with this, the information about school allotment will also be displayed on the notice board of the BRC office.

If any applicant has any problem in the admission process or needs information about schools where seats are allotted, then RTE Portal, Office of District Education Officer, District Project Office of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan or Block Resource Center office can be contacted.

Age criteria for RTE admissions

The minimum age for admission in Nursery, KG-1 and KG-2 classes has been fixed from 3 to 5 years and for admission in class-I, the minimum age has been fixed from 5 years to maximum 7 years. In case of non-match of age with original copy or in case of non-production of original, the applicant will be considered ineligible. For admission in the session 2021-22, the age of the applicant will be calculated as on June 16, 2021. The date mentioned in the birth certificate by the applicant should be entered in the online application.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:38 PM IST