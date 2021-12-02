Madhya Pradesh: Rs 200 crore land scam in Dhar, fate of Warco City Colony in limbo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): After Dhar administration began an investigation into the alleged illegal sale of 3.074-hectare worth Rs 200 crore, the issue of ownership of much-talked Warco City Colony in the town has stormed into the news once again.

The issue pertains to the issue of permission to the plot owners to develop their land.

According to information, the affected lot is not ready to go to the court therefore a stalemate have developed in that neither people who buy plots in the colony are being shifted nor are they getting permission from the competent authorities in the town to build their homes.

For instance one Purushottam Parmar had bought a plot and decided to build his home on it but he was denied permission by the competent authority. Parmar challenged this in the High Court and filed a writ petition demanding permission to develop the plot owned by him.

He alleged that he had purchased the plot from Shree Shubham Real Infra Pvt Ltd. He added that Shree Shubham Real Infra purchased the plot of the khasra number concerned through a sale deed from the partners of Jawaharlal & Co. Ginning Factory Badnawar.

In this petition, the High Court ordered for due disposal of the applications of the petitioner and made it clear that through this order, the Indore bench of High Court had not abrogated the title of any party.

But even after the said order, none of the parties concerned has presented any kind of documents in the court to claim the title over the land.

Whereas in the transfer orders passed by the state, the said land has been mentioned to be registered in the name of Sarkar Khalsa in the year 1927-28 and in the year 1958-59 in the name of Shri Nandram Jawaharlal & Co Ginning Factory, 12 survey numbers and two Survey number 2624, 2625 appears to be recorded in the revenue records in the name of Jagannath's father Pannalal Mahajan Press Factory and in the form dated March 19, 1994, of the Revenue Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, it is mentioned that all the same should be given on lease to set up ginning factories in the cities and around the towns.

While the ownership of the land of Khasra number of this colony has not been submitted by the applicant after 1959, the documents of transfer from government land to private land and at present the ownership of the land of the above Khasra number is not determined, due to the construction of building on the plot located on the land. Thus the application submitted by the applicant, Purushottam Parmar, was not found duly appropriate for grant of permission.

After this order, the matter has become the talk of the town again. What will actually be the future of Warco City? Will this colony be acquired by the government and any criminal action will be taken on the heir or colonizer of the guilty Chopra family to get this government land registered in the revenue record? Are some of the questions which are on the top of the mind of the locals.

Over 300 plots have been sold in the colony developed in about 50 bighas- the land is worth crores of rupees.

It is considered to be the most convenient colony in Badnawar. But it has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons since its launch.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 12:15 AM IST