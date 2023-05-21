Madhya Pradesh: Review of rural development flagship schemes held in Agar

Soyat Kalam/ Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Various schemes of Panchayat and Rural Development Department were reviewed during a meeting of District Panchayat held under the chairmanship of CEO of district panchayat Harsimranpreet Kaur.

In the meeting, an in-depth review of Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas (Rural), Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and construction works were done by assistant engineer, deputy engineer and branch in-charges concerned were present in the meeting.

Under MNREGA, instructions were given to complete Amrit Sarovar, Catch-the-Rain, Pushkar heritage restoration work, individual biogas, Devaranya, tree plantation and sub-engine-wise review of the soil-based work of the previous years within the fixed deadline.