Madhya Pradesh: Ratio-deal agreement copy has to be given to tehsildar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of ratio-deal between the landowner and the cultivator, a copy of the deal has to be given to tehsildar, said officials on Tuesday.

Generally, the land is given by the landowners for cultivation to cultivator. It is commonly known as batai (share deal). In return the cultivators either gives money or part of the crop cultivated from the land.

In this regard, according to the Protection of Interest of Madhya Pradesh Land Owners and Shareholders Act 2016, recognition has been given for giving land on share.

The Act protects the interests of both the land owner and cultivators. Now the legality of giving any land on share or taking it by any person on share will be considered only when both the parties carry out an agreement under the contract and a copy of the agreement should be made available to the tehsildar of the area concerned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:15 AM IST