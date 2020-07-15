Madhya Pradesh: Rape-accused media house owner arrested from Srinagar

Ratibad police on July 13 registered a case against media house owner and his female accomplice in connection with the alleged rape of minor girls and a woman. The police took the accused woman into custody, while the man absconded.

"A case was filed against Pyare Miya (68) and his accomplice Sweeti Vishwakarma (21) under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged sexual exploitation of four girls and a woman,” Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhopal (South) Sai Krishna Thota said. The case was registered at the city's Ratibad police station and it will be transferred to Shahpura police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, he said.

Ratibad police arrested Sweeti and ‘detained’ five others including four minors who were found moving under suspicious conditions in the wee hours of Sunday. The girls claimed that they were returning from a birthday party organised by Pyare Miyan, who runs a media house. The party was organised at his a flat in Vishnu Heights, Shahpura. The girls, who appeared to be in inebriated condition, claimed that they lost their way to Idgah hills, where they reside.