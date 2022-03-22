Madhya Pradesh: Rangpanchami revelry returns after two years, state drenches in colours

Madhya Pradesh: After a gap of two years, Rangpanchami was celebrated in Khandwa with the traditional 'gair or faag' yatra. The yatra was taken out in the town on the occasion of Rang Panchmi on Tuesday by revellers in a grand manner amidst showers of water colours and gulal.

The much-awaited event celebrated a few days after Holi, could not take place for the last two years because of coronavirus, but this year, as the cases dropped and the third wave waned, the festival was back with gusto.

The Rang Panchmi 'gair' (a tanker showering water colours on people through a pipe connected with a pump) started from different areas of the town to spread colours on revellers.

Sonkatch witnesses Faag Yatra

SONKATCH: Rangpanchami festival was celebrated with gaiety in Sonkatch on Tuesday. Most of the roads in the village were covered with hundreds of villagers participating in the celebration of colours. Along with men, women showed equal enthusiasm as the village witnessed colourful celebrations after a gap of two years. They greeted each other by applying colours to each other. The celebration started from the early morning and continued till late evening. In the afternoon, a colourful Faag Yatra was organised in which a large number of people participated. Yatra was taken out from the bus stand by the Social Samarsata Manch.

Colourful Faag Yatra organised

Advertisement

HATPIPALYA: Celebrating Rangpanchami, a colourful Radhakrishna Faag Yatra was taken out by the Radhakrishna Faag Yatra Manch on Tuesday. The Yatra started from Gita Bhawan temple complex in Hatpipliya, informed the organisers. This year Faag Yatra was organised on a large scale and hundreds of villagers participated. During the yatra, the social workers of the village, the post bearers of various social organisations and many other activists were present, the police administration was also fully prepared during the yatra. Participants greeted each other by applying colour and gulal to each other.

Rangpachami celebrated with gaiety

Advertisement

KHACHROD: People of Khachrod celebrated the Rangpanchami with great enthusiasm and gaiety. A colourful Gair was organised by Bhavani Group, which was welcomed with showers of colours at the main square of the village. A colourful welcome was done on Ganesh Devli with showers of colours and gulal. A large number of people who were missing the Rangpanchami celebration during the Corona period participated in large numbers this year.

Villagers, dignitaries participate

MUNDI: Mundi village witnessed a colourful gair procession on the occasion of Rangpanchami. A large number of villagers and many dignitaries participated in the procession which started from Mata Chowk and passed through bus stand, Ram Mandir and later concluded at Durga Mandir. The gair passed through various localities of the village, drenching everyone in colour. The police were active so that the event could be held peacefully. Most of the shops remained closed.

Petlawad painted in the colours of Rang Panchami

Petlawad: The entire Petlawad was painted in colours as villagers participated in the celebration with great enthusiasm. A Faag Yatra was also organised on the occasion. The yatra was organised by the city council. District Collector Somesh Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta visited the village and took part in the Yatra. The Faag Yatra started from the local municipal council premises at 11:30 am and proceeded through the main roads and later ended at the same place. Famous singer from Gujarat Vikram Chauhan and his team gave a splendid performance. With all the COVID-19 protocol eased, a large number of people participated in the celebration without any fear.

The power supply remained shut during the Faag Yatra to minimise the chances of any untoward incident during the celebration. A large number of people including SDM Shishir Gemawat, tehsildar Jagdish Verma, SDOP Sonu Davar, TI Sanjay Rawat, council President Manoharlal Bhatevra and councillors attended the Faag Yatra.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:16 PM IST