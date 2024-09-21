Madhya Pradesh Railway Stations Should Reflect Local Themes: Union Minister Savitri Thakur | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, emphasised the importance of designing railway stations that reflect the cultural themes of the local area.

During a review meeting of railway projects at the collectorate auditorium on Friday, she directed that the Dhar railway station should incorporate the themes of Mandu and Bhojshala in its design.

The minister also stressed the need to address issues delaying the progress of the railway line and ensure uninterrupted work. She urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clear all obstacles and plan for the future.

The meeting, attended by MLAs Neena Verma and Dharampuri Kalu Singh Thakur, DRM Rajneesh Kumar, Collector Priyank Mishra, and other officials, focused on the progress of the Indore-Dahod and Dhar-Chhota Udaipur railway line projects.

Thakur also discussed the concerns of farmers in Sulavad, whose access has been blocked due to the construction, and instructed the authorities to resolve the issue promptly.

Minister Visits District Jail

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Savitri Thakur visited the district jail in Dhar on Friday, inspecting the facilities and interacting with the prisoners. During her visit, she urged the inmates to leave behind their criminal past and reintegrate into mainstream society.

The minister toured various barracks, checking the cleanliness of the kitchen and other areas. She was accompanied by MLA Neena Verma, BJP district vice president Vishwas Pandey, district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma, and district jail deputy superintendent Kamal Palasia.

Addressing the prisoners, Thakur highlighted the importance of reform and rehabilitation. She encouraged them to work towards the betterment of the country and society, bringing pride to their families and villages. The purpose of her visit was to inspire positive change among the inmates and support their efforts to reintegrate into society.