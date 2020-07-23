Madhya Pradesh: Rail projects may be delayed, but not be shelved, assures Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Indore: Declining reports of closure of certain railway projects linked to the city, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured on Thursday that the projects will not be closed, but due to the corona pandemic may take some time in resuming the work.

Goyal assured MP Shankar Lalwani during their meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday. MP Lalwani spoke to the Railway Minister on several issues related to the city. Lalwani discussed the matter following news reports published in the media about closure of certain projects including Indore-Manmad new rail line. Goyal said the project will chug along only after getting NOC from the Forest Department of Maharashtra Government.

Following a “halt” of sorts on the Jaipur link train from the city, connectivity has been affected. Lalwani suggested some options for the train/route and Goyal asked officials to follow up on the suggestions.

During Lalwani’s request to start MEMU or shuttle train between Indore and Bhopal for better connectivity, Goyal spoke to officials and assured a decision soon. The minister also said that work on private trains from Indore will start soon.