Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi honoured by Bunkar Samaj

Balwada (Madhya Pradesh): The Bunkar Samaj felicitated the former national president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Balwada village in Barwah tehsil of Khargone.

Here, Gandhi was presented with mementoes, Maheshwari sarees and dupattas. The Yatra started from Manihar under the Maheshwar Assembly segment and reached Balwada via Umaria Chowki, Padali, Kuravad, and Bagod Phata.

The rally was grandly welcomed at every stop with flowers. Maheshwar Assembly co-ordinators Ratnadeep Moyde, Hemraj Singh Chauhan, Ashok Jain, Vimal Dangi, and others also accompanied the Yatra. The local artists also delivered cultural performances.

