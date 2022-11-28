e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi honoured by Bunkar Samaj

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi honoured by Bunkar Samaj

Gandhi was presented with mementoes, Maheshwari sarees and dupattas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 04:23 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Balwada (Madhya Pradesh): The Bunkar Samaj felicitated the former national president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Balwada village in Barwah tehsil of Khargone.

Here, Gandhi was presented with mementoes, Maheshwari sarees and dupattas. The Yatra started from Manihar under the Maheshwar Assembly segment and reached Balwada via Umaria Chowki, Padali, Kuravad, and Bagod Phata.

The rally was grandly welcomed at every stop with flowers. Maheshwar Assembly co-ordinators Ratnadeep Moyde, Hemraj Singh Chauhan, Ashok Jain, Vimal Dangi, and others also accompanied the Yatra. The local artists also delivered cultural performances.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan to attend Manipur's Sangai Festival as chief guest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi honoured by Bunkar Samaj

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi honoured by Bunkar Samaj

Madhya Pradesh: Cong suspends councillor for cross-voting in municipal prez poll

Madhya Pradesh: Cong suspends councillor for cross-voting in municipal prez poll

Madhya Pradesh: Video of BJP leader demanding money for rally goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Video of BJP leader demanding money for rally goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Gujarat election, Alirajpur cops on high alert

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Gujarat election, Alirajpur cops on high alert

Madhya Pradesh: 'Prepare estimates of departmental schemes within the time limit', says Dhar...

Madhya Pradesh: 'Prepare estimates of departmental schemes within the time limit', says Dhar...