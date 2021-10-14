Madhya Pradesh: PWD writes to IMC, asks for BRTS possession

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the 4.5-kilometre-long elevated corridor, which is planned from LIG Square to Navlakha Square, has taken a tiny step forward with the Public Works Department (PWD) writing to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), asking for possession of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) which runs under the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited.

PWD executive engineer (Bridge Cell) Grijesh Sharma said the work on the bridge would start as soon as possible. “We’re waiting for the response of IMC granting the PWD procession of the elevated corridor.”

The PWD will do the construction work of the corridor in five phases. “The 4.5 kilometres of the stretch from LIG Square to Navlakha Square is divided into five parts for carrying out the construction work on the elevated corridor,” PWD officials said.

Officials added that, after the PWD gets possession of the BRTS corridor, the pre-construction survey and other inspections would be done to ensure that no hindrance should occur in the construction work of the corridor.

According to the information gathered from the department officials at the BRTS lane, at many points there are a few drainage and water lines passing below the road which could become another challenge for the constructing agency to carry out the work without damaging the lines or shifting them somewhere else.

Inspection to be done first

‘We’ll first do the inspection and survey work of the lane and will assure that no line gets damaged. If needed, we’ll shift the piers a few feet away from the point where these issues could occur’

— PWD officials

I-bus will get ‘Lane-out’

According to information, when the construction work of the corridor starts, the I-bus—in which thousands of passengers travel daily—will move along the normal lane which could cause a delay in its reaching time due to traffic

PROJECT DETAILS

ELEVATED CORRIDOR

Stretch—LIG Square till Navlakha Square

Distance—4.5 kilometres

No. of signals/stops—8

Average stops—3.45 minutes

Project cost—Rs 306 crore

Project duration—24 months

Project start date—This year (estimated)

Project end date—2023-’24 (estimated)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:57 AM IST