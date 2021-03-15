Madhya Pradesh: PSU bank employees two-day strike begins in Ratlam

RATLAM: Two-day strike by PSU bank employees against privatization of PSU banks began on Monday. The strike call was given by United Forum of Bank Unions. Striking bank employees on Monday gathered in front of the State Bank of India main branch and staged a dharna.
While speaking at dharna spot, president of the United Forum of Trade Unions Ashwini Sharma lashed out at the Union Government policy of privatisation of PSU banks and said that it would adversely affect common people.
He said that PSU banks have played large role in extending banking facilities to the common people. Representatives of the united forum of bank employees unions protested against the privatisation move of the Union Government and argued that common people and rural areas would be deprived of banking facilities owing to privatisation of banks.
Meanwhile, at the PSU banks branches banking activities came to a standstill as branches remained closed. The strike would continue on Tuesday too.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)