Madhya Pradesh: PSU bank employees two-day strike begins in Ratlam

RATLAM: Two-day strike by PSU bank employees against privatization of PSU banks began on Monday. The strike call was given by United Forum of Bank Unions. Striking bank employees on Monday gathered in front of the State Bank of India main branch and staged a dharna.

While speaking at dharna spot, president of the United Forum of Trade Unions Ashwini Sharma lashed out at the Union Government policy of privatisation of PSU banks and said that it would adversely affect common people.