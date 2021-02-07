Madhya Pradesh: Provisions of Union Budget-2021 discussed by the Kar Salahkar Parishad (KSP) and Ratlam branch of ICAI

Ratlam: Provisions of the 'Union Budget-2021' were discussed in a joint meeting organised by the Kar Salahkar Parishad (KSP) and Ratlam branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Ratlam on Sunday.

Chief speakers were CA Pankaj Shah and CA Kirti Joshi, both from Indore.

Discussing the provision of Finance Bill 2021 related to the Income-tax Act, CA Pankaj Shah said that the positive side of the Union finance minister’s budget efforts included no increase in the tax burden. But the proposal of making proceedings of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) faceless should be withdrawn as ITAT has got a judiciary role and therefore its proceedings instead may be made virtual.

Likewise, he said that Income-tax Settlement Commission should not have been abolished. He said that there is a need of giving further stability to the existing provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 which has not only completed 60 years of existence but has also seen a very large number of amendments every year.