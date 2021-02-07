Madhya Pradesh: Prayers continue in Khandwa for MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan’s wellbeing

Khandwa: Health condition of BJP senior leader and Khandwa – Burhanpur MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan is improving, his supporters in Khandwa informed on Sunday. Former state president of BJP is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, Delhi after he was airlifted from Bhopal on Friday.

Meanwhile, prayers and hawans are on at different religious places in Khandwa and Burhanpur district for Chauhan’s wellbeing.

Party spokesperson Sunil Jain informed that in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts, different party workers are organising prayers and Sundarkand.

On Saturday, members of Matrushakti Vasundhara Mahila Mandal, Sarva Sidhi Mahila Mandla, Bhumija Mahila Mandal, Bihar Mahila Mandal and others organised a Sundarkand at Khedapati Hanuman temple. They prayed for Chauhan.

Ankit Tiwari, Chauhan’s personal assistant informed that due to infection in his lungs, Chauhan is on ventilator support and all the organs are functioning well. He is undergoing treatment under Dr Naresh Trehan’s observation and his entire team is taking care of him. Since Saturday, his condition has improved, Tiwari added.

Before this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union health minister and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought information about the health of Chauhan.