Madhya Pradesh: Prakash Parv celebrated with religious fervour in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Ram Das was celebrated in Indore on Sunday.

Large number of devotees thronged Gurudwaras to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ram Das-4th Sikh Guru. The Gurudwaras of the city were illuminated on the occasion.

Devotees visited the Gurudwara Niranjanpur in Indore to celebrate the occasion with fireworks.

Guru Ram Das, who was a son-in-law of the third Guru Amar Das, is remembered for strengthening the institution of langar (community kitchen) and manjis (missionary centres) in attempts to consolidate the foundations of the Sikh community.

Baba Avatar Singh from Patiala in Punjab was the keynote speaker. He said, “In the world today, we need to remember the basic essential lessons of equality that Guru Ram Das taught us.”

He cited the formation of laavan and equality of men and women quoted by the Guru. “Guru Ram Das gave a message of selfless service to the humanity without any discrimination of gender, caste, colour, creed and country. It’s time to remember the lessons given by Guru Sahib,” Singh said.

Devender Singh Gandhi, community spokesperson, said, “Guru Ram Das’s most famous composition is his wedding hymn that formed the basis of the Sikh wedding ceremony called Anand Karaj.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:50 PM IST