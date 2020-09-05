Madhya Pradesh: Power tower partially damaged in a controlled blast

A transmission tower was partially damaged in a blast carried out for developmental works near Dundi station near here in Madhya Pradesh, a West Central Railway (WCR) official said on Saturday.

Terming the incident, which occurred on September 4, as "unfortunate", the WCR said it was a planned development work and every precaution had been taken.

"A tower of overhead electric line was partially damaged after a boulder went in air and fell on it in a blast carried for development work near Dundi station on Friday," WCR chief PRO Priyanka Dixit said.

The rail traffic was restored within a few hours after repairing the tower, she said.

Dundi station falls on the Jabalpur-Katni section of WCR.

A video of the purported incident has gone viral.