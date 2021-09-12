Madhya Pradesh: Poppy straw worth Rs 16L seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), intercepted a four-wheeler and seized 9.88 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 16 lakh stuffed in 48 bags on Saturday.

Based on the inputs the Madhya Pradesh Unit of CBN intercepted the pickup bearing registration number of Rajasthan.

The vehicle carrying huge quantity of Doda Chura (poppy straw) was heading towards Kanera Ghata. A team of CBN Neemuch intercepted the vehicle at Doodh Talai Choraha under Ratangarh police station, Neemuch and arrested a person under NDPS ACT 1985.

Poppy straw was seized from the vehicle and its registration number was found to be fake.

The pickup was also seized under NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation is on.

