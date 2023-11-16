Madhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Garlanded Before Send Off In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal Corporation Commissioner of Sonkatch Assembly Constituency, Rajneesh Kasera garlanded members of polling parties and distributed voting material before the latter headed to polling stations on Thursday.

The commissioner also inspected counters set up in each polling station of the assembly and gave instructions to officers concerned to ensure systematic and hassle-free work.

He also inspected the Dewas district communication centre. The commissioner also sought information from Puneet Shukla, assistant nodal deputy commissioner of the public relations team and gave them instructions for continuous monitoring.

