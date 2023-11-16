 Madhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Garlanded Before Send Off In Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Garlanded Before Send Off In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Garlanded Before Send Off In Dewas

The commissioner also inspected counters set up in each polling station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal Corporation Commissioner of Sonkatch Assembly Constituency, Rajneesh Kasera garlanded members of polling parties and distributed voting material before the latter headed to polling stations on Thursday.

The commissioner also inspected counters set up in each polling station of the assembly and gave instructions to officers concerned to ensure systematic and hassle-free work.

He also inspected the Dewas district communication centre. The commissioner also sought information from Puneet Shukla, assistant nodal deputy commissioner of the public relations team and gave them instructions for continuous monitoring.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Why Does BJP Get Stomach Ache If I Worship At A Temple, Asks Kamal Nath
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Elderly Man Dies After Falling From Stairs

Indore: Elderly Man Dies After Falling From Stairs

Indore: Land Ownership Issue Between , Forest Dept Not Solved As Yet

Indore: Land Ownership Issue Between , Forest Dept Not Solved As Yet

Indore: Woman Found Hanging At Her Place

Indore: Woman Found Hanging At Her Place

Indore: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death, Friend Injured

Indore: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death, Friend Injured

Indore: MYH Ward Boy Celebrates Bhai  Dooj, Killed In Road Acident Later

Indore: MYH Ward Boy Celebrates Bhai  Dooj, Killed In Road Acident Later