Madhya Pradesh Poll Scroll: Advt certification mandatory in urban polls, orders Neemuch collector

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team has been formed to monitor election expenditure along with the MCMC Committee for authentication of advertisements. It is mandatory to get the election advertisement certification done, before its broadcast and publication during the urban body elections. Collector Mayank Agarwal gave this information at a press conference organised at Neemuch, Collectorate Hall on Saturday. On this occasion, SP Suraj Kumar Verma, ADM Neha Meena, Zilla Panchayat CEO Guruprasad, and others were also present.

Collector chairs meeting of sector officers, police

Alirajpur: In the context of three-tier elections, collector Raghvendra Singh chaired a meeting of sector officers and police at the Collectorate office, Alirajpur. In the meeting, the collector obtained information about the arrangements at the polling station. Giving information about the guidelines of the commission, the collector gave necessary directions related to the smooth conduct of election work. Additional collector CL Chanap, additional superintendent of police Sakharam Sengar, assistant commissioner Tribal Affairs Department Janaki Yadav, and others were also present.

Sector officials trained

Khandwa: Sector officers appointed for the three-tier election duties were trained at the Collectorate meeting hall on Saturday. During this, collector and district election officer, Anoop Kumar Singh instructed all the sector officers to inspect their allotted polling stations and make arrangements there. Professor Kuldeep Fare trained the officers through a projector. Deputy district election officer SL Singhade was also present.

