Madhya Pradesh Politics: BJP Membership Drive Sees Significant Progress In Ratlam, Dhar | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The membership campaign of the BJP has gained momentum in the district, with over 41,000 members enrolled so far, said former state general secretary and in-charge of ten districts Vinod Gotia, during his visit to the town to review the progress of the membership campaign. Gotia informed that the state has seen a remarkable 24 lakh members enrolled till Wednesday, while the national figure has crossed two crores.

The target for Ratlam district is to enroll three lakh members. To achieve the target, Gotia emphasised the need for innovation in the district's membership campaign. He encouraged the use of technology, such as the Namo App and bar code, to facilitate membership enrollment. He also stressed the importance of countering negative propaganda by opposition parties and conveying the correct information to the people.

During his visit, Gotia interacted with district, division, front and cell officials, along with public representatives of the party, to gather information about the work done so far for the campaign. District president Pradeep Upadhyay, membership campaign in-charge and district general secretary Nirmal Kataria and Mayor Prahlad Patel briefed Gotia on the progress made.

Gotia urged party officials and public representatives to run a large-scale membership campaign in all 24 mandals of the district to connect more people to the party.

Fortunate To Have Modi As PM: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, attended a BJP membership campaign meeting at the BJP district office in Dhar on Thursday. The meeting began with paying obeisance to Goddess Bharat Mata, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The meeting was addressed by the minister in-charge of Dhar district Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome by the BJP workers and emphasised the need to make Dhar number one in the state in terms of membership enrolment.

He highlighted the achievements of the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the construction of the Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370. He said that we are fortunate to have a PM like Modi.

The meeting was also attended by BJP district president Manoj Somani, minister Jaideep Patel, organisation district in-charge Shyam Bansal, MLA Kalu Singh Thakur and other senior BJP leaders and workers.

BJP district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma said that under the organisation festival membership campaign, he reached booth number 91 and got veteran and advocate Shri Vallabh Vijayvargiya enrolled as a member through the organisation app.