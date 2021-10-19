Madhya Pradesh: Police questions younger brother of rape accused son of MLA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday questioned the younger son of a Congress MLA here in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the rape case filed against his elder brother, who is absconding, an official said.

The accused Karan Morwal (30), a son of MLA Murli Morwal from Badnagar in the Ujjain district, has been evading arrest for over six months.

A case was registered against Karan on April 2 on the complaint of a woman leader who alleged that he had raped her under the pretext of marriage.

"We raided a place in the search of Karan on a tip-off on Tuesday, but he was not found. As he was not found there, we brought his younger brother Shivam to the police station for questioning as he might be knowing about his brother's whereabouts," Indore's women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma told reporters.

Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised after the Congress MLA reached the Palasia police station situated adjacent to the women's police station and held secret talks with some officials.

As soon as he came out of the police station, media persons questioned him about his absconding son, but the Morwal senior said he didn't want to say anything through media on the issue.

However, Sharma said the MLA has assured officials that he will ensure that his son will present himself before the police soon.

Meanwhile, police have raised the reward on the arrest of Karan Morwal from Rs 5,000 to RS 15,000, Sharma said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:18 PM IST