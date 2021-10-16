Madhya Pradesh: Police hunt for rape accused Congress MLA's son, no success so far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team from Women police station and crime branch on Friday raided many places in search of Karan Morwal, son of Congress Barnagar MLA Murli Morwal, who was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman a few months ago. The police also reached one of his friends' place but he could not be arrested.

Women police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said that on the instructions from the senior police officials, the team raided Morwal's place and his marriage garden in Barnagar in Ujjain district. Later, the team searched other places in Barnagar but he could not be arrested. The police team had taken the help of Barnagar police station in charge and his team.

After gathering information about the accused, the police team reached Morwal’s friend Rahul’s place in Badnawar in Dhar district but he was not there and the team had to return empty-handed.

TI Sharma said that Morwal was booked on the complaint of a woman a few months ago. After the accused was not arrested for a long time, the police officers had announced a bounty of Rs 5000 on his arrest. Now, the police are going to increase the bounty amount to Rs 10,000. Also, the process to confiscate his property will also be done.

It is said that after the FIR against the accused, the woman had lodged a complaint with IG and other police officers for his arrest.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh varsity discovers chocolate for cattle to improve milk production

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:55 AM IST