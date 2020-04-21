Madhya Pradesh: Police get the pat during flag march

Indore: To keep an eye on the situation in sensitive areas, police took out a flag march in the western area of the city on Monday evening. During the march, the people welcomed and applauded them.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain along with other police officials began their march from Bambai Bazaar area of the city around 7.30 pm. They visited Pandharinath and Chhatripura police station jurisdictions.

They also reached sensitive areas like Taat Patti Bakhal where people welcomed them. During their visit, the people appreciated the force and boosted their morale.