Madhya Pradesh: Police anticipates nexus behind fake birth certificate racket in Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the arrest of two persons on charges of forgery and the seizure of 21 fake birth certificates from the spot, police here anticipate the involvement of nexus members from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar in the entire racket.

The case is being investigated by Jhabua police station in-charge Surendrasinh Gadaria and sub-inspector Shyam Kumawat under the direction of Jhabua SP Agam Jain, as this is the first case of its kind in the region.

Though the police revealed the matter on Thursday, the investigation team has been keeping an eye on the accused duo for the last few days after a person sent by Jhabua police to verify their doubts got the birth certificate within a day.

The police team informed that after getting the certificate, the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) they got does not open when clicked. The police team cross verifies the certificate with the local administration, and after technical verification, the police took action in the matter as they confirmed that the certificate, they got is fake.

Following this, police arrested two persons, Rinku Rathore and Deepak Solanki, both residents of Jhabua, for preparing fake birth certificates. An investigation officer said that police seized 21 fake certificates on the spot. These were made in the last 7-8 months but were not given to the concerned. It is feared that their number could be much higher.

Initially, it was learned that some big nexus from other states might be involved in the racket. The accused used to take information from here and send it to their gang members, and they developed (URL) link of the certificate which looks exactly like the original certificate issued by the local authorities.

On clicking this URL, the applicant gets the certificate in digital form, and they can download and print it out from anywhere. The certificate is fully computerized with a digital signature and seal, so for any person, it is very tough to differentiate between an original and a fake certificate.

It has also been learned that fake information about the birth of a child was also received from some hospitals in the surrounding districts. Initially, information has been received about the presence of gang members in UP, Bihar, or Delhi.