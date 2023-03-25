Madhya Pradesh: Physical aids, assistive devices distributed among divyangs under ADIP in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Physical aids, assistive devices valued at Rs 63.69 lakh were distributed to over 700 Divyangs under Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme at Samajik Adhikarita Camp at municipal council premises on Saturday.

The event started with guests paying obeisance to Goddess Saraswati. Addressing the event, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (MP), said that government through various welfare schemes aims to provide social justice.

The aim of ADIP is to enable environment that provides such persons with equal opportunities. Government has taken several steps to provide employment for Divyangs and skill training programmes were being conducted for them.

MP Chhatar Singh Darbar said that the government was focused on women empowerment to achieve sustainable development of country. District panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, municipal chief Neha Bodne, vice president Mayank Mahale, chief executive officer (district panchayat) Shringar Srivastava besides public representatives, local residents also attended the event.

