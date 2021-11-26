Madhya Pradesh: People who helped Covid orphan children felicitated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People and institutions that had come forward to lend a helping hand to Covid orphans in terms of educational needs were felicitated at a programme on Thursday.

MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh and leading social activist Anil Bhandari were the guests at the function. More than Rs 3.1 crore financial help was given to students who had lost their parents in the corona pandemic. On this occasion, more than 60 other needy children were also provided financial relief for fees.

Expressing gratitude to the individual and institutional donors helping such children, MP Lalwani called them “angels” and said the district had fought the battle against corona together. He also narrated many stories. He said it was difficult to imagine the pain of those who had lost their mother, father or family members to Covid. He also paid tributes to those who had lost their lives to Covid and said that education was the basis of building any society and nation. Therefore, he had vowed that the education of the children would not suffer.

Collector Singh praised this innovative effort. Anil Bhandari, convener of the Sansad Sewa Sankalp, said, “MP Lalwani took this huge task in hand and completed it in such a short time.”

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:01 AM IST