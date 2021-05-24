Madhya Pradesh: People sent to temporary jail for flouting Covid norms in Garoth

GAROTH (MANDSAUR): Efforts are being made to stop coronavirus infection in Garoth village of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh. People loitering aimlessly were sent to temporary jail at Hospital Square on Sunday. They were also fined under the Motor Vehicle Act. Action was taken on the direction of tehsildar Pankaj Jaat, naib tehsildar Nagesh Pawar, chief municipal officer Pawan Kumar Phulfakir, police station in-charge Shivanshu Malviya, SI RL Katare and others. Administration said strict actions would be taken against people flouting Covid norms.

200 injections gifted to Covid centre

GAROTH: On Sunday, Roy Dental Clinic director Dr Deepak Roy provided 200 injections of antibiotics worth Rs 6,000 for the treatment of corona patients to Covid Centre in-charge Dr Virendra Kumar Verma. Dr Adeshwar Yeti Bolia, CHO Ankit Gupta, Nursing Staff Priyanka Parmar, Preeti Verma, Susheela Vakhala, Sapna Kumawat, Pratibha Tiwari, Barkha Garade and Narendra Bhaiya were present.

Contract workers, NHM docs on strike

GAROTH: Contract workers and NHM doctors of Health Department have called for an indefinite strike. Block Supervisor Satish Sharma, Nilesh Sharma said that despite repeated reminders their demands have not been met.