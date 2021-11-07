Madhya Pradesh: Passing out ceremony held at Military College of Telecommunication Engineering

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Passing out ceremony of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) Course Serial number 38 from Cadets Training Wing, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow was conducted on Saturday with full military grandeur.

The ceremony, presided over by the chief guest, Lt Gen M U Nair, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals marked the culmination of three years of training of the Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Passing out Course and their transformation into young dynamic officers of Indian Army.

The medals were awarded by chief guest during the ceremony. Wing Cadet Adjutant Ajay Singh Panwar was the proud recipient of the GOC-in-C Army Training Command Gold medal for standing First in the overall order of merit.

Wing Cadet Captain Aditya Vansh Arya was the recipient of the Silver medal and the Bronze medal was received by Gentleman Cadet Pranav Singh. Shivaji Platoon won the coveted GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner.

A total of 31 Gentlemen Cadets including six Gentleman Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries will now proceed to Officer Training Academy, Gaya for Passing out Parade before getting commissioned as officers in Indian Army on December 11 2021.

In his address, Lt Gen Nair congratulated the Passing Out Course on successfully completing the training and reminded them of what the nation expects from them, especially in view of the rapid technological advancements, evolving nature of modern warfare and the stellar role Army has been playing to ensure the territorial integrity of our nation.

The General Officer also complemented the Gentlemen Cadets of Passing Out Course for their exceptional performance in academics and outdoor training.

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 12:35 AM IST