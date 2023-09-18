Madhya Pradesh: Pashupatinath Temple Submerged | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid heavy rainfall, the Shivna River in Mandsaur was overflowing on Sunday. Due to this, the temples located on the river banks were submerged. The main deity of the Pashupatinath Temple was also submerged.

Incessant rain drenched various regions of the district including Malhargarh, Suwasra, Sitamau, Bhanpura, Garoth and Shamgarh. Even on Sunday, the rainfall pattern continued to fluctuate. So far 26 inches of rainfall has been recorded in the district.

Shivna River, Shravan Nala, Telia Pond, Ramghat, Kala Bhata, and Mirzapura water bodies were flooded with the flow of water. The water of the Shivna River reached the famous Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple on Saturday night and four faces of the Ashtamukhi Mahadev statue were submerged.

Tapeshwar Temple statue was also submerged and Shivna water also reached Sahastra Linga Mahadev Temple. Due to continuous rain, the low-lying areas of Shani Vihar, Dhanmondi, Shukla Chowk, Dashrath Nagar, Geeta Bhawan Marg, Stadium Market, Gandhi Square, Balaganj, Hazari Road, Samrat was reported waterlogging. The affected people had to shift the goods from their houses and shops to safer places.

