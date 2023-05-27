Madhya Pradesh: Pall of gloom descends on Devari Khawasa as 3 pyres lit together

FP Photo

Neemuch/Mandsaur: A pall of gloom descended on Devari Khawasa village in Mandsaur district as three persons, including two women, of a family were cremated together. They had died in an accident.

Earlier, in the wee hour of Saturday, Sandeep, 35, Sushilabai, 65, and Jayantibai, 32, were killed on the spot after a van in which they were travelling from Ujjain to their native village crashed into tractor trolley parked on road-side. Four persons, including two minors, Chetna, 12, Naman, 8, Pappu Patidar, 32 and Kamla Bai, 54 are injured.

The mishap took place on Mandsaur – Manasa road near Roopavas village, about seven kilometres away from their native village.

All were taken to Neemuch district hospital. Since the condition of Pappu, an assistant secretary, who was driving the van turned serious, he was referred to Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In the afternoon, administration and police handed over bodies to the kin. The death of three persons cast a shadow of sadness in the village. Large number of villagers gathered to have last glimpse of the bodies.

It is being said that only wife of Sandeep Patidar was left in the family.

One of the family members, Dr Rajesh Patidar said that the family of late Banshilal was returning after visiting Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

While returning from Ujjain, they dropped their daughter at Jeeran village. When they were about seven kilometre away from their village, Pappu Patidar, who was driving the van lost control and crashed into the road-side parked tractor trolley on the other side of road.

Meanwhile, Manasa police station in-charge RC Dangi who rushed to the spot along with the emergency services claimed that during preliminary investigation it was revealed that nap of sleep leads to accident.

According to eyewitnesses, one can gauze the intensity of collision on the basis of fact that gas cutter was used to cut Maruti van to get out bodies from the rubble.

