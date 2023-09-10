Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the directives of SDO Abhishek Saraf and nayab tehsildar Sudhir Sharma, a `Livelihood Mission Voting Awareness’ programme was organised which saw the participation of more than 400 women workers of the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

They made a 216-foot-long hand-made Rakhi and swore to cast a vote under the SVEEP campaign. During the programme, the women workers learned how to use an EVM machine to cast a vote under the aegis of SVEEP nodal officer Manoj Marathe and nayab tehsildar Sudhir Sharma.

The awareness campaign was conducted in the presence of district project manager Yogesh Tiwari. Tehsildar Manish Pandey and tehsildar Rahul Solanki were present as the chief guests in the ceremony. Women workers participated in an oath ceremony to cast a vote.