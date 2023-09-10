 Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa

The awareness campaign was conducted in the presence of district project manager Yogesh Tiwari.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the directives of SDO Abhishek Saraf and nayab tehsildar Sudhir Sharma, a `Livelihood Mission Voting Awareness’ programme was organised which saw the participation of more than 400 women workers of the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

They made a 216-foot-long hand-made Rakhi and swore to cast a vote under the SVEEP campaign. During the programme, the women workers learned how to use an EVM machine to cast a vote under the aegis of SVEEP nodal officer Manoj Marathe and nayab tehsildar Sudhir Sharma.

The awareness campaign was conducted in the presence of district project manager Yogesh Tiwari. Tehsildar Manish Pandey and tehsildar Rahul Solanki were present as the chief guests in the ceremony. Women workers participated in an oath ceremony to cast a vote.

Read Also
MP: Unidentified Persons Try To Keep Idol At Disputed Bhojshala In Dhar; Cops Deployed At Monument
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Anti-Social Elements Try To Keep Idol At Bhojshala

Madhya Pradesh: Anti-Social Elements Try To Keep Idol At Bhojshala

Madhya Pradesh: Transformer Catches Fire At Power Grid

Madhya Pradesh: Transformer Catches Fire At Power Grid

Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Over 400 Women Participate In Voting Awareness Programme In Sendhwa

MP: Veraval-Banaras Superfast Weekly Train Introduced; Inaugural Run Today

MP: Veraval-Banaras Superfast Weekly Train Introduced; Inaugural Run Today

Madhya Pradesh: Man Sentenced To 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Man Sentenced To 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor