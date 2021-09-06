Madhya Pradesh: One held for stealing wheat sacks from goods train

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): On Wednesday, miscreants had stolen four sacks of wheat by breaking the seal of a goods train which halted at Thuriya station near Alot station.

The goods train from Bara Rajasthan to Gujarat halted at Thuriya station due to a technical fault. Sensing opportunity the miscreants broke the seal of the bogie of the goods train, took out 21 sacks of wheat but managed to make away with 4 sacks of wheat.

Station master informed the RPF and Mahidpur Police. The cops reached the spot. Kota Division RPF senior commandant Vijay Prakash said that Dashrath Singh Sondhia, resident of Thuriya, has been caught using mobile location, 3 sacks of wheat have been seized. Further probe is underway. His aide is absconding.

