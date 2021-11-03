Madhya Pradesh: One-and-half-year-old girl raped in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person in Indore late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The toddler was found unconscious in bushes three km away from her residence.

The police have registered a case and have also obtained CCTV footage of the area to establish the identity.

According to police, the girl’s family lives at a shanty near Teen Imali bridge. On Tuesday night, the girl's mother woke and found her missing.

On getting information, a team of police from Azad Nagar started searching for the girl.

The police team later recovered the girl from bushes near Rajeev Gandhi Statues. The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital and a medical check was done.

The medical check-up, police sources said, confirmed that the girl had been violated.

In charge of Azad Nagar police station, Indresh Tripathi said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused.

